Are you in need of the PERFECT girl’s night out and want a shot at winning a designer handbag?!Join 100.7 Star at Walnut Grill in Bridgeville on Thursday, March 23 from 6pm to 8pm for drinks, food and designer freaking handbags!Your ticket will provide you with:– Free appetizers– Drink specials during event– Chances to win a designer handbag (which we’ll be giving out throughout the night), concert tickets and more!All proceeds from the event benefit the Glimmer of Hope Foundation , benefiting the fight against breastcancer.Tickets are $10 and are available now!If you have questions about Handbag Happy Hour, contact Michelle at michelle@starpittsburgh.com or 412-353-1151.