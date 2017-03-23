Handbag Happy Hour
Thursday
Mar 23, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walnut Grill
1595 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017 Map
More Info
Are you in need of the PERFECT girl’s night out and want a shot at winning a designer handbag?!
Join 100.7 Star at Walnut Grill in Bridgeville on Thursday, March 23 from 6pm to 8pm for drinks, food and designer freaking handbags!
Your ticket will provide you with:
– Free appetizers
– Drink specials during event
– Chances to win a designer handbag (which we’ll be giving out throughout the night), concert tickets and more!
All proceeds from the event benefit the Glimmer of Hope Foundation, benefiting the fight against breast
cancer.
Tickets are $10 and are available now!
If you have questions about Handbag Happy Hour, contact Michelle at michelle@starpittsburgh.com or 412-353-1151.
