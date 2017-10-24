Antonio Brown Football 101 Women's Clinic
Tuesday
Oct 24, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Cool Springs Sports Complex
1530 Hamilton Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Map
Hey ladies! Antonio Brown wants to play football with you! Attend the Antonio Brown Football 101 Women's Clinic, sponsored by Covergirl!
Women 21 and up can join the wide receiver, October 24th at Cool Springs Sports Complex.
Register here. Antonio will offer insight on Football basics in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Reserve your spot at the Antonio Brown Football 101 Women's Clinic, sponsored by Covergirl.
Watch highlights from another clinic to see what it's like - click here.
