100.7 Star is taking over The Meadows! join us Saturday, November 25th at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.



Betting with the Stars vs. sister stations Y108 & 93.7 The Fan



Listen at 1:30pm on Wednesday (11/22) for your chance to join Elista on Saturday, November 25 at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino.



Cheer her on for one lap around the racetrack.



Play…

- one game of bowling

- 10 hands of Blackjack

- $10 Bankroll to bet on one Meadows Race



Grand Prize winner receives…

- 1 overnight stay at Hyatt Place Pittsburgh South/Meadows Racetrack & Casino

- Dinner for 2 up to $150 at Bistecca Steak House inside The Meadows

-$100 free slot play at The Meadows



We’ll be broadcasting live from 9am to 7pm.



Learn to wager on racing during a special overview by Meadows Racing Team Members at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm



Enjoy a Chili Cook Off featuring Executive Chef Lonnie Stephenson, Food & Beverage Director Cory Scheppmann, and the North Strabane Fire Department.



Plus, you can help Toys for Tots while you’re having fun. Bring an unwrapped toy and receive a $5 racing voucher.



MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO WIN



